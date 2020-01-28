60ºF

60ºF

Sports

This Week in Sports

Here is what to watch for on the sports scene this week in and around Houston.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 29: Houston Astros owner Jim Crane watches batting practice prior to Game 6 of the 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
ASTROS

This marks a big week for owner Jim Crane. After interviewing 9 candidates he is expected to name his new manager as early as Tuesday. Spring Training opens in West Palm Beach February 13.

ROCKETS

The Rockets lost Sunday in Denver and will play 2nd seeded Utah Monday night in Salt Lake City without James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela. Road trip then continues in Portland Wednesday before hosting Dallas on Friday.

SUPER BOWL

The party hits Miami this week as the Chiefs and 49ers get set to clash on Sunday. KC is the early favorite. We will have coverage all week leading up to the game.

