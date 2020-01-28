Texans’ Bill O’Brien officially adds General Manager title

HOUSTON – It’s now official.

The Houston Texans announced Bill O’Brien has been named General Manager of the team, in addition to his duties as head coach. Jack Easterby, who many assumed would take over as GM, is now the “Executive VP of Football Operations.”

“Preparations are underway for the 2020 season and I thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months,” said McNair, per a Texans email. “I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group. I am proud that we provided our fans with many thrilling victories at home, including a playoff win, and we delivered another double-digit win season. Our fans deserve that, but now it is time for the organization to get back to work toward our pursuit of a world championship for the city of Houston.”

Easterby is known as one of the most dynamic and fresh minds in football — a faith-based man who previously served as the Team Development/Character Development coach for the New England Patriots. He was also the Team Chaplain of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season, O’Brien and Easterby led the Texans to a 10-win season and the team’s second-consecutive AFC South title. Houston defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round and advanced to the Divisional Round for the fourth time in team history.

How will this change things? Probably not by much.... this is how the team has been operating since they did not have a GM all of last season. But now, O’Brien has the title to match the amount of power and influence he had on the franchise.

