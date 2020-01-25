This is how KPRC is planning to bring you unprecedented Tokyo Olympic coverage this summer

KPRC 2 will flex its muscles in a big way during the summer Olympics in Tokyo, bringing users and viewers outstanding coverage of the games through many platforms.

The summer Olympics will kick off July 24 and run through Aug. 9 and for the first time, KPRC 2 is sending an entire team of multimedia journalists and crew to provide a truly unique experience across all platforms, from must-click digital stories to must-see TV.

Anchors Keith Garvin and Christine Noël will lead the KPRC 2 Olympic Team, which includes Reporter Rose-Ann Aragon, three photojournalists with more than 30 years experience covering the games, and for the first time, its Director of Digital, David Arkin, to provide unparalleled digital coverage.

Viewers and users can expect more this year than ever before, with live elements from Tokyo updated throughout the day, live video on Facebook, and a Texas Olympians page spotlighting Lone Star talent – including phenoms Simone Biles and Simone Manuel.

In addition to local athlete profiles and continuous updates, users can look forward to up-to-the-minute details on Texans in Tokyo, a daily talent-hosted social media show featuring results and what’s on tap for the day, along with Olympic fashion, trivia, history, country features, answers to your Olympic questions and so much more.

“Our coverage of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be a sight to behold,” said KPRC 2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin. “With the addition of our Director of Digital live from Tokyo, we’ll be pulling out all the stops to provide our viewers with a level of in-depth coverage, on-air, behind the scenes and on digital, never before seen in an Olympiad.”

The KPRC 2 Olympic Team will take you from the Olympic Stadium to the Olympic Village and beyond to give Houston-area fans the best experience, ever – like they’re at the games themselves.

Spectators will rejoice with the return of The Olympic Zone, a magazine show which provides in-depth Olympic stories including little-known facts about athletes and training, and their life outside of sport, plus a showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympics content that sets the stage for the most important action every night of the Games.

You will be able to access coverage of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad on all KPRC 2 platforms, including KPRC 2 on-air storytelling, Click2Houston.com, Facebook.com/kprc2, instagram.com/kprc2 and on Twitter @kprc2

KPRC 2 is part of the Graham Media Group which is comprised of seven local media hubs, in six states: KPRC–Houston, WDIV–Detroit and WSLS–Roanoke (NBC); KSAT–San Antonio (ABC); WKMG–Orlando (CBS); WJXT–Jacksonville (fully local), and WCWJ–Jacksonville (CW).