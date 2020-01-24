Simone Biles says she wants to audition for the Navarro cheer team after the 2020 Olympics

HOUSTON – Houstonians are all about the Netflix docuseries ‘Cheer,’ that chronicles the journey of a Texas college cheer team as they prepare for the 2019 National Championships in Daytona, Florida. The show has garnered some famous fans including Houston Texans star JJ Watt, former Houston Dash star Kelia Ohai and now Simone Biles.

The Houston-native Olympian and most famous gymnast in the world, Simone Biles fan-girled over the show on Twitter Thursday and even said she wants to audition for the team.

“netflix series CHEER had me convinced after 2020 I’m trying out for Navarro Cheer,” she wrote.

netflix series CHEER had me convinced after 2020 I’m trying out for Navarro Cheer — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 23, 2020

The Netflix docuseries debuted this month and quickly gripped audiences with its inspiring plot and compelling characters. The docu-series follows a competitive cheer squad from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, and highlights the athleticism of cheerleaders competing for the top title.

'Cheer’ gives viewers a front-row seat on what it feels like to be a part of one of the top cheerleading teams working to win the highest national title, while also humanizing the athletes, many of whom have had traumatizing pasts. All six episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to rave about the powerful docuseries. See what some are saying:

I just finished binge watching all 6 episodes of “Cheer” on Netflix and.....

1- I need a CSI Cheer edition to figure out why Sherbs fell or was she dropped 🤔

2- I would adopt Morgan and Jerry any day!

3- Gabis parents need to cut her a break

4- Lexi needs to be my daughter — Baseball/Band Mom (@Springmom281) January 21, 2020

Well now that JJ is coming out, I feel the need as well. I binged this show with the wife and now know I would donate an organ to Jerry if he ever needs one (hope he doesn’t). I would walk on fire for Monica and would take a paintball for Morgan. #cheeronnetflix — Jonathan Cassella (@JCBuccos) January 21, 2020

Ep 1 of #CheerNetflix : hmm let’s see if this is any good



Finishing Ep 6: tears streaming down face, will attempt to use mat talk in any/all situations, will consider Monica before any future decisions that I make pic.twitter.com/QI6SBkCViu — Susannah Kate (@lilpeckahh) January 17, 2020

At the end of #Cheer, when La’Darius’s brother started crying , and Morgan’s grandparents figured out how to stream the competition and Lexi nailed her tumbling pass , and Jerry nailed all his stunts, I cried big baby tears. 😢Great show @netflix ! 💯⭐️ — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 21, 2020

After watching #CheerNetflix these are the feelings

1) I wanna be best friends with Ladarius and Jerry more than anything in the world

2) I need Monica to be proud of me

3)Jerry making mat was vital to my soul

4) Morgan=Queen

5) How old is too old to become a cheer leader?... pic.twitter.com/hXkXMgIXiP — Polly Edsell (@PollyEdsell) January 19, 2020

Me: “I’ll watch one episode of #CheerNetflix just to see...”



*All 6 episodes later* pic.twitter.com/VxaLi63rP0 — Ruby Lee Ray (@RubyLeeWrites) January 22, 2020