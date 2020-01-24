52ºF

Simone Biles says she wants to audition for the Navarro cheer team after the 2020 Olympics

See what JJ Watt and other fans say about the Netflix show

Ana Gonzalez / KPRC Staff Writer

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

Simone Biles competes on the beam during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Aug. 9, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Simone Biles competes on the beam during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Aug. 9, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Houstonians are all about the Netflix docuseries ‘Cheer,’ that chronicles the journey of a Texas college cheer team as they prepare for the 2019 National Championships in Daytona, Florida. The show has garnered some famous fans including Houston Texans star JJ Watt, former Houston Dash star Kelia Ohai and now Simone Biles.

The Houston-native Olympian and most famous gymnast in the world, Simone Biles fan-girled over the show on Twitter Thursday and even said she wants to audition for the team.

“netflix series CHEER had me convinced after 2020 I’m trying out for Navarro Cheer,” she wrote.

The Netflix docuseries debuted this month and quickly gripped audiences with its inspiring plot and compelling characters. The docu-series follows a competitive cheer squad from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, and highlights the athleticism of cheerleaders competing for the top title.

"Cheer" is now streaming on Netflix.
"Cheer" is now streaming on Netflix. (Courtesy of Netflix)

'Cheer’ gives viewers a front-row seat on what it feels like to be a part of one of the top cheerleading teams working to win the highest national title, while also humanizing the athletes, many of whom have had traumatizing pasts. All six episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to rave about the powerful docuseries. See what some are saying:

