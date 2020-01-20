Reports: Texans promote Anthony Weaver to defensive coordinator

HOUSTON – Following the Texans playoff elimination in Kansas City in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, there were plenty of expectations that coaching changes would be made. And just over a week later, that appears to be the case.

Several reports surfaced Monday morning that the Texans are replacing defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel -- and staying in-house to do so -- by promoting defensive line coach Anthony Weaver to that position. The news that Crennel was not likely to return as defensive coordinator was first reported by the NFL Network.

The Texans defense struggled to get to the quarterback in 2019, finishing 26th in the league with just 31 sacks. They created just 22 turnovers, which ranked 15th in the league. In all but four of their games, they produced one or fewer turnovers, including in their 51-31 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Weaver has been the Texans defensive line coach since 2016 and previously served in the same role with the Bills and Browns for before that. While with the Browns, he worked under head coach Mike Pettine, who currently is the defensive coordinator for the Packers. He also served as an assistant defensive line coach under Rex Ryan with the Jets.

Weaver’s spent seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive lineman before his playing career ended in 2008 following a three-year stint with the Texans. He played for the Ravens for four seasons prior to that while Rex Ryan was their head coach.