UH Quarterback D’Eriq King announces he’ll enter transfer portal

HOUSTON – University of Houston Quarterback D’Eriq King announced late Tuesday night that he will transfer. King said on his twitter page that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be leaving the Cougars program.

“I’ve entered the portal. I think it’s best for me and my family,” King tweeted.

The decision by King comes after he chose to redshirt following the Cougars fourth game of the season. At the time King indicated he would return this fall and continue his playing career with the Cougars and Head Coach Dana Holgorsen. King’s breakout season came in 2018 when he combined for 50 touchdowns for the Cougars. He passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 14.

With his graduation completed back in December, King can now transfer and be eligible to play for any program in what would be his final year of eligibility.

With his talent the list of potential schools will be long. His former coordinator at UH is Kendal Briles who recently join Arkansas Razorbacks staff in the same capacity after a one year stint in Tallahassee at Florida State.