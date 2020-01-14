Everything you need to know tonight about the Astros sign-stealing scheme

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after both were suspended without pay by Major League Baseball for the 2020 season for a sign-stealing scheme.

Here is everything you need to know:

Here is what Crane, Hinch and Luhnow are all saying

The now former coach and general manager have made comments on Monday after they were fired. Read more.

Astros’ suspension fallout: Social media reactions you need to see

Social media is on fire after the announced suspensions of Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Read more.

Astros scandal: 6 questions about the future of the team

From what’s next for Red Sox manager Alex Cora to how will Monday’s developments impact spring training, we’re taking a look at the most pressing questions for Astros fans. Read more.

Here’s a look back at AJ Hinch’s run with the Astros

Under AJ Hinch, the Astros won a World Series and made it to Game 7 of another. Here’s a look back at all of his major milestones. Read more.

AJ Hinch joins record books as one of just 3 managers suspended for 1 year or more

Monday’s suspension -- and eventual firing -- of former Astros managers AJ Hinch puts him in the record books. But not in a good way. Read more.

5 key takeaways from MLB’s report on the Astros sign-stealing system

Major League Baseball released a nine-page report from Commissioner Rob Manfred, issuing punishment and context behind the Astros sign-stealing allegations. The main takeaways are the punishments. We took at a look at the most important takeaways from the report. Read more.

These are 5 people who played key roles in the 2017 sign-stealing scheme

We broke down the roles of each person who played a role in the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scheme. Read more.

GALLERY: How do you feel about these images of the Astros celebrating their World Series win, now?

With today’s developments, do you feel any differently about the World Series win and photos from the 2017 run. See the gallery here.