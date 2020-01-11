75ºF

Astros agree to 1-year deals for 4 players including Correa, Osuna; 2 players remain unsigned

Tulsi Kamath, Digital News Editor

Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a walk off single in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on May 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have agreed on one-year contracts for four of the six players who were arbitration-eligible, the team announced in a press release Friday.

The four players who’ve agreed to the one-year deals are Carlos Correa, Chris Devenski, Roberto Osuna and Brad Peacock. The terms of the deals were not disclosed by the team.

Two players, George Spring and Aledmys Diaz, remain unsigned and arbitration-eligible on the Astros roster.

The deadline for the clubs and arbitration-eligible players to exchange filing numbers was Friday.

