Astros agree to 1-year deals for 4 players including Correa, Osuna; 2 players remain unsigned

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have agreed on one-year contracts for four of the six players who were arbitration-eligible, the team announced in a press release Friday.

The four players who’ve agreed to the one-year deals are Carlos Correa, Chris Devenski, Roberto Osuna and Brad Peacock. The terms of the deals were not disclosed by the team.

Two players, George Spring and Aledmys Diaz, remain unsigned and arbitration-eligible on the Astros roster.

The deadline for the clubs and arbitration-eligible players to exchange filing numbers was Friday.