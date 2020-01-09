Astros owner purchases Michelle Pfeiffer’s L.A. area home for $9.1 million

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer and her TV producer husband David E. Kelley are unloading some of their pricey California properties and Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has claimed one, according to Dirt.com.

Crane, a wealthy businessman, has plopped down $9.1 million for the Pacific Palisades property that is right next door to his current home. The Los Angeles-area home is 3,211 square feet, has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Pfeiffer and Kelley paid $8.15 million for the property three years ago, which means they will walk away with an estimated $950,000 before taxes, maintenance and realtor fees, the website said.

Apparently Crane and his have family have owned the property next door for 10 years and only recently built a Y-shaped custom mansion on the land.