This is how much the Chiefs are favored over the Texans in Sunday’s showdown

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans pulled off the surprising win over Kansas City in Week 6 of the NFL season, but the overwhelming belief has been this is a much different Chiefs team the Texans will face this time around in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Vegas seems to believe the Chiefs, and primarily quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, are in much better place when they host the Texans on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the right to advance to the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs opened as an 8.0-point favorite and that quickly jumped to 9.5 points, despite the Texans thrilling come-from-behind win over the Buffalo Bills during the Wild Card round on Saturday.

NFL Divisional Round betting lines (BetOnline):



Vikings +240

49ers -6.5

O/U 45.5



Titans +350

Ravens -10

O/U 48



Texans +365

Chiefs -9.5

O/U 49



Seahawks +175

Packers -4

O/U 46.5 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 6, 2020

The confidence Vegas is showing in the Chiefs has everything to do with the improved health of Mahomes, who battled ankle and knee injuries throughout the season. Kansas City, which has won its final six games, is coming off a bye after winning its fourth straight AFC West title and earning the conference’s No.2 seed in the playoffs.

The Texans come into the game fairly healthy although there is some uncertainty about the status of wide receiver Will Fuller and safety Jahleel Addae.