Baylor loses head coach Matt Rhule to NFL

After an 11-3 season, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is heading to the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule took over a Bears team rocked by scandal in 2017, and helped Baylor see major success.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel first reported the news. Rhule was also scheduled to interview for the Giants head coaching gig today, but never made it to New York.

Per Ian Rappoport, Panthers owner David Tepper spent Monday with Rhule in Waco. Although Tepper also considered Patriots OC Josh McDaniel, the Panthers decided they couldn’t wait and offered Rhule the job.