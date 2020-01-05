What J.J. Watt said about his return and that huge second half sack

The hype was incredible all week long from the moment J.J. Watt was officially activated, practiced and was on the field Saturday afternoon for the Texans Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Watt’s return from a torn pectoral suffered in early October was ahead of schedule. Normally a minimum three-month injury rehab, Watt made it back Saturday in just over two months.

Most thought he would be limited in his snaps which he was in the first half but Watt was very active especially down the 2nd half stretch and in the overtime where he played significant snaps.

“I was surprised to be honest how well it held up. I made a play and landed on it. I got up and felt it briefly and then looked at the doctor on the sideline and told him it’s all good,” said Watt.

“The goal was to be out there in pass rush situations,” added Watt. “I had to be smart about it though and told myself that. In crunch time though it was about winning. In the fourth quarter and OT it was time to cut it loose."

The Texans had three sacks and Watt delivered the first one in the second half that helped to shift the momentum. After that sack the Texans scored on three straight possessions

Was it a turning point?

“I’m not here to take credit. The offense did a heck of a job. It was a huge play but we just needed a spark. I am thankful I could provide it,” he said.

“It was a great win but it is still the first round," he said. “Now we move on. Eight teams will be left so we have to keep it going."