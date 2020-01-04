Texans (Possible) Road to the Super Bowl

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans knew they would be the fourth seed in the AFC playoffs before they even kicked off their regular season finale last weekend.

That also meant they knew their road to the Super Bowl would likely send them to Baltimore in the divisional round if they were able to beat the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round. The Ravens carry a 12-game winning streak into the playoffs.

The playoff format gives the top two teams in the AFC a bye week into the divisional round. This season that is the Ravens (14-2) as the top seed and the Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) as the second seed.

Baltimore will face the worst seed among the two teams that advance from wild card weekend.

Houston (no. 4 seed) hosts Buffalo (no. 5) on Saturday in the early game of wild card weekend. That game is followed by the Patriots (no. 3) hosting the Titans (no. 6).

So if both home teams win this weekend, then Houston will travel to Baltimore, while New England will head to Kansas City next weekend.

However, if the Texans beat the Bills and the Titans upset the Patriots, then Houston’s game in the divisional round would be at Kansas City with the Titans playing at the Ravens.

Then the winning team in the divisional round with the best seed would host the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 2:05 p.m.

The Super Bowl is set for February 2, 2020 in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium at 5:30 p.m.