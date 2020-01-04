Texans fans enjoy playoff rally at CityCenter

HOUSTON – Some Texans fans got an early taste of Saturday’s playoff fun.

The Texans held a 2-hour rally at CityCenter Friday night. There was plenty of fun to be had.

Texans fans had a chance to win free tickets to the epic Wild Card matchup game against the Buffalo Bills, meet former Texans players and win prizes. Fans also enjoyed face painting, an energetic band and cornhole at the free event.

The Texans will also be giving away flags at Saturday’s game, but those at CityCenter got theirs tonight.