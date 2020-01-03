Report: Dallas Cowboys to move on without Jason Garrett

HOUSTON – Coach Jason Garrett’s time with the Dallas Cowboys has reportedly come to an end.

An ESPN source told the outlet that after showing an “abundance of care and respect,” for Garret, Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have decided Garrett will no longer be a part of the organization.

Garrett’s contract was set to expire on Jan. 14.

Dallas (8-8) lost control of its postseason fate with a 17-9 loss to the Eagles last week. It’s the fourth time Dallas has finished .500 under Garrett, whose career record is 87-70, including a 2-3 playoff mark. The first three 8-8 records ran consecutively in his first three full seasons from 2011-13, with the Cowboys losing the finale each time when a win would have put them in the playoffs.

Dallas could have made the playoffs without a winning record for the third time in franchise history. Instead, the Eagles won the division for the second time in three years by beating the Giants 34-17.

ESPN reports that once Garrett’s departure becomes official, the Cowboys will begin their first full-blown search for a coach since Bill Parcells’ retirement after the 2006 season.