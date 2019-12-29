It has come down to the final Sunday in the NFL regular season. By the time the Texans and Titans kick off at 3:25pm at NRG Stadium we will know if the game means anything for Houston.

Eyes on the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs host the LA Chargers and if KC wins then they will lock up the number three seed in the AFC and the Texans would claim the number four seed.

Lineup questions

Depending on the Chiefs results we will see how Bill O'Brien uses his starters. After Friday's practice the Texans listed Deandre Hopkins, Laremy Tunsil and Deshaun Watson as questionable. Will Fuller is out today and likely will miss more time with a groin injury.

Titans playing with a purpose

This game means everything to Head Coach Mike Vrabel and the Titans who only need to win to claim the last playoff spot in the AFC. Thanks to the Jets win over the Steelers the door has been opened for Tennessee which hasn't won at NRG since the final week of the 2011 campaign.

Last meeting between these two teams

They met in Nashville two weeks ago with the Texans prevailing 24-21. It was not a great offensive day for Watson who threw two interceptions. Houston blew a 14-0 lead and allowed the Titans to get back in it. The Texans held running back Derrick Henry in check with 86 yards on 21 carries and now they need to do it again. Henry is fully rested after missing last Sunday's game with a sore hamstring. This year he has 1,329 yards and 13 touchdowns. Tennessee will rely on Henry along with Quarterback Ryan Tannehill who can hurt you with his arm and legs. Titans receiver A.J. Brown torched the Texans secondary in Nashville and he will be a priority again today for the Texans defense. Getting a couple of takeaways will be key for Houston. This season they have won 4 out of 5 games when they win the turnover battle.

It's time to have some fun at NRG Stadium as the Texans chase after their 11th win and gain momentum for the playoffs. They will host next weekend likely against the Buffalo Bills.

We will have all of your game coverage here on Click2houston.com/Sports and tonight on Sports Sunday!