Running backs to shine in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON – The Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4) are coming into what will likely feel like a road game at NRG Stadium against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-5).

The teams have had opposite finishes to the season, with the Cowboys winning three straight before losing to playoff-bound Oklahoma in the Bedlam Game, while the Aggies are coming off back to back losses to top 10 teams, including a 50-7 blowout at the hands of No. 1 LSU. Let’s take a look at some of the players to watch in Houston’s bowl game.

Chuba Hubbard, running back for Oklahoma State

One of the Cowboys best backs since Barry Sanders, Hubbard is just 64 yards away from 2,000 on the season. The sophomore from Canada is one of the best players in all of college football, and came from humble beginnings in Alberta. Hubbard held offers to other major programs like Alabama and Oregon but has excelled in a Cowboy uniform. Texas A&M’s #1 task will be to stop Hubbard.

Isaiah Spiller, running back for Texas A&M

The freshman out of Klein Collins has led Texas A&M’s backfield this season with 869 rushing yards. Showing burst and explosiveness, Spiller should be at the top of the depth chart for the Aggies for years to come. Spiller ran for more than 100 yards four times, this season and broke out for 200+ against UTSA. He did struggle against A&M’s top opponents, putting up 67 yards on 41 carries (1.6) YPC against Top 25 teams before a solid game (11 carries for 66 yards) against LSU.

Cordarrian Richardson, A&M’s sophomore backup running back didn’t make the trip to Houston so Spiller will have plenty of opportunities to shine.

The running games will be important in this one.

Kickoff: 5:45 p.m.

Line: Texas A&M -4.5