Texans earn fourth division win in 5 years

At times, it didn’t seem like they would finish it out.

The Texans have kept their games close since the beginning of the season... remember that week 1 painful 30-28 loss to the Saints?

But Saturday’s game ended in the Texans favor, as they earned their 4th AFC South Title in 5 years.

There was plenty of celebration; guys posting on a Instagram, donning their T-shirts and hats. But this team isn’t going to be satisfied for long.

“This is not the ultimate goal,” said Quarterback Deshaun Watson. “This is one goal to get us where we want to go for the ultimate goal. We have our shot, we have our opportunity... we’re going to celebrate this and build on this one, and get ready for next week. Then we’ll get ready for the big show.

“we’re going to enjoy today,” said safety Justin reid. “And as soon as we get back into the building on Monday, we’re going to turn the page and get back to work.”

For most on the team, it’s their second or third division title. For former Cleveland Browns player Carlos Hyde, it’s his first time donning an AFC South division champs hat.

“It’s super exciting,” said the running back. “It’s my first time so it feels good.”

The Texans have their final regular season game against the Titans on Sunday are NRG.