Here’s the best of Houston-area early signing day

HOUSTON – Houston is the one of the most football-talent rich areas of the country, and any team who is anybody flies in (sometimes in a helicopter) to try to recruit some of that talent. Not only do hundreds of Houston kids play at top schools, many of them have enormous impacts in the grand scheme of college football. One of the four quarterbacks in this year’s college football playoff (Jalen Hurts - Channelview/Oklahoma) is from the area, along with a handful of other players.

Here’s a look at some of the top Class of 2020 talents in the Houston-area, and what they did on early signing day.

Zach Evans, North Shore, Running Back - Uncommitted

One of the top overall players in the country, Evans didn’t sign early. He’ll be committing and signing during the February signing period.

Xavion Alford, Shadow Creek, Defensive Back - Signed with Texas

Alford is another player whose team is still alive, but this one is committed, signed, sealed and delivered to play at Texas.

Josh White, Cy Creek, Linebacker - Signed with LSU

Cy-Creek’s standout linebacker isn’t going far, but he is leaving Texas. White will play for the playoff-bound LSU Tigers after signing Wednesday.

Devon Achane, Fort Bend Marshall, All-Purpose Back - Signed with Texas A&M

Achane can take over a game for the Buffalos, and that’s exactly what Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M hopes to see in College Station.

Demond Demas, Tomball, Wide Receiver - Signed with Texas A&M

Demas wasn’t able to play this year after transferring from North Forest, but the five-star receiver will have a chance to star for the Aggies.

Now let’s take a look at how some of the Texas schools fared in recruiting.

Houston Cougars

National Rank (247 Sports): 81

Top Players: Sofian Massoud, QB (Cy-Lakes), Chidozie Nwankwo (Foster)

Texas Longhorns

National Rank (247 Sports): 11

Top Players: Bijan Robinson, RB (Tucson, Ariz.), Hudson Card, QB (Lake Travis, Austin)

Rice Owls

National Rank (247 Sports): 94

Top Players: Sean Fresch, ATH (LBJ, Austin), Braedon Nutter, DT (Tomball Memorial)

Baylor Bears

National Rank (247 Sports): 52

Top Players: James Sylvester, DE (Newton, Texas), Drake Dabney, TE (Cy Ranch)

Texas A&M Aggies

National Rank (247 Sports): 6

Top Players: Demas, Haynes King, QB (Longview, Texas)