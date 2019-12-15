Texans defense faces huge challenge in Tannehill and Henry

We are now down to the final three weeks of the regular season and nothing is secure yet in the AFC South or the playoff picture. The Texans and Titans will determine that as they meet for the first of two head to head matchups between now and the end of the season.

If this wasn’t a good rivalry yet this may indeed take it to that level. The Tennessee fan base is fired up and the crowd today at Nissan Stadium will show why. It will be a sellout crowd hoping to see their red hot Titans reel off a fifth consecutive win for the first time since 2009. Both teams enter today with identical 8-5 records and the winner will take over sole possession of first place with two games to play.

Texans Focus

Today’s game will be all about the Texans defense and how it will respond against a Titans offense that is on fire. This season Tennessee is averaging over 24 points per game which is 10th in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel will need to dial up one of his most creative game plans this season but it will all come down to who can and will make plays. The Texans defense will make quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Running back Derrick Henry the priorities as most teams do each week. That’s not an easy task by any stretch of the imagination.

Tannehill’s bounce back

The former Aggies Quarterback has found a new life in Nashville and re-established his NFL career. This offense is a perfect fit for the gunslinger who took over for Marcus Mariota and has since gone 6-1 as the Titans starting quarterback. He stands at 1,993 yards during the season with 15 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions. He has gotten improved play from his offensive line and that in turn has opened the door for the running backs and the passing game. Tannehill has a slew of receivers to throw too and when they are covered well he’s shown he can also run when needed. He’s a big body who has limited his mistakes during this stretch. The Texans have only 26 sacks this season which is sixth worst in the NFL. If there is no pressure on Tannehill today then it will be a long day for the Texans defense.

Oh Henry!

Tannehill is one huge challenge but it of course doesn’t stop there for Tennessee. Former Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry is a bruising back that is only getting better by the week. He has already accumulated over 1,200 rushing yards this season and double digits in the touchdown category sitting at 13 entering today’s contest. Henry is a big body that resembles a linebacker wo when he gets forward motion going and downhill he is very tough to bring down. If he gets loose and goes for 125 yards or more today then it will be tough for the Texans go earn this road win. Contain him and they will have a chance.

The work is done and game plan is in place. Bill O’Brien knows the Texans will have their hands full in Nashville. With three to play all the Texans need to do is win two games and the AFC South title will be locked up. As O’Brien likes to remind us it’s never easy to win on the road especially in December when playoff plans are not firm. One game at a time and it all starts at 12pm in Nashville.