Astros spring training game tickets are on sale. Guess who they will play first?

HOUSTON – Astros fans can secure tickets to the 2019 World Series rematch this spring.

The 2020 Spring Training season kicks off with a match up against the Washington Nationals on Feb. 22. The teams will face each other six times during the spring training season.

The 2019 American League Champion’s spring schedule includes three games vs. the St. Louis Cardinals (Feb. 26, March 1, March 16), three games vs. the New York Mets (Feb. 29, March 6, March 10) and a Saturday game vs. the Boston Red Sox (March 14).

Academy Award-winning Actor and Astros fan Matthew McConaughey is on the field to announce "Play Ball!" before the first pitch in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston.

The Astros will also play the Atlanta Braves (March 20), Detroit Tigers (March 9) and Miami Marlins (Feb. 25, March 4, March 15). All spring training games will be played at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Single game tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at astros.com/springtraining and mlb.com/fitteamballpark, by calling (877) 935-5668 or by visiting the box office at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The box office is open during regular business hours but will be closed during the holiday season starting on Dec. 23 and will reopen on Jan. 2, 2020.

Full-season ticket packages for all 30 games at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, as well as Astros or Nationals 15-game season plans, are now available by calling 561-500-HITS (4487). Four-game Flex Plans are also exclusively available.