UH Cougar senior shining on and off the court

HOUSTON – Dorian Branch is set to become the next member of the 1,000 point club at the University of Houston. But if you ask her, she’s just focused on helping her team win.

“I can’t think about it too much, because when you put too much pressure on yourself, that’s when you don’t accomplish your goals,” Branch said.

Branch has thrived as a Cougar. A Dallas native and Richardson High School product, playing in her home state has been a blessing.

“Coming to Houston, I knew that my family would be able to attend a lot of games. I also have family in Louisiana, so it’s not a far drive,” Branch said.

Although Branch has accomplished a lot on the court, she’s accomplished even more off of it.

“She’s confident, she’s loving, she’s caring, and she comes from a great family background,” said Head Coach Ronald Hughey.

Branch is also a campus broadcast correspondent, interviewing her fellow student-athletes and putting together features. She also serves as the president of SAAC, the Student Athletic Advisory Committee and even arranged a shoe drive for the less fortunate.

“Helping people is always important,” Branch said. “And just doing what we can as student-athletes because people look up to us.”

Hughey said Dorian gets her ability to balance so much from her mother and added that Branch’s example has been key for the team.

“It’s because of her leadership and we’re following her. She’s doing a tremendous job,” Hughey said.

The Cougars will play at Texas A&M on Dec. 15.