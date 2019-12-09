Oklahoma State, Texas A&M to meet in Texas Bowl

TEXAS – Oklahoma State will face Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in yards rushing per game and all-purpose yards.

The Cowboys won four of their final five regular-season games. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw 19 touchdown passes and ran for seven more scores. The Aggies won four straight before closing the regular season with losses to top-five teams Georgia and LSU.