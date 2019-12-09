Jose Altuve ‘owns’ the Yankees: Just ask Alexa

HOUSTON – Have you ever tried asking Alexa who owns the Yankees? The answer may surprise you.

“Jose Altuve” is the answer given by the tech assistant.

Watch our video above for proof.

Check out the chatter on Twitter about the fun tech quirk referring to Altuve’s walk off 2-run home run to seal the American League Championship Series in October.

I didn’t think this was true until I tried it myself. Ask Alexa “who owns the New York Yankees.” Will you get the same answer I got? pic.twitter.com/sXuQjZ0g0F — Steve Lulgjuraj (@EPSteveL) December 9, 2019

For a more literal answer for the ownership question, just for the record, Harold and Hank Steinbrenner actually own the Yankees, which they inherited from their father, George Steinbrenner, upon his death in 2010.