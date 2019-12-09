79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

79ºF

Sports

Jose Altuve ‘owns’ the Yankees: Just ask Alexa

Alexa’s answer will bring a smile to Houston Astros fans’ faces

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Jose Altuve, Yankees, Houston Astros, ALCS

HOUSTON – Have you ever tried asking Alexa who owns the Yankees? The answer may surprise you.

“Jose Altuve” is the answer given by the tech assistant.

Watch our video above for proof.

Check out the chatter on Twitter about the fun tech quirk referring to Altuve’s walk off 2-run home run to seal the American League Championship Series in October.

For a more literal answer for the ownership question, just for the record, Harold and Hank Steinbrenner actually own the Yankees, which they inherited from their father, George Steinbrenner, upon his death in 2010.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: