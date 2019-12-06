Houston Rockets file protest after James Harden’s dunk against the Spurs was not counted

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets has officially filed a protest with the National Basketball Association Friday after James Harden’s dunk was not counted in Tuesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Rockets lost to the Spurs 135-133 in double overtime on Tuesday but if Harden’s basket had been counted, the Rockets would actually have won in regulation.

An Associated Press NBA writer, Tim Reynolds, confirmed on Twitter that NBA commissioner Adam Silver will decide whether to uphold the Rockets’ protest. The Rockets will have five days to present its case and evidence that the outcome of the missed call impacted the game. The league has five days to review the case before Silver makes a decision.

A video below shows Harden’s dunk went in the net and then over the rim and then bounced out.

Here’s a look at the dunk.

This is the craziest "missed" dunk I've ever seen. Crazy, because James Harden didn't miss it. Refs missed the call. Rockets lost in OT. 😬pic.twitter.com/uNkD5ez32Z — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 4, 2019

