HOUSTON – Here’s a look at last weeks picks and the five players who could be on your waiver wire or stashed on your bench to help your team in a tough spot.

Last week’s picks:

QB Jeff Driskel, Detroit Lions

Predicted Points (Standard): 20.2

Actual Points: 12.6

RB Bo Scarbrough, Detroit Lions

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 12.8/12.8

Actual Points: 7.8/7.8

WR Hunter Renfrow, Detroit Lions

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 6.1/11.1

Actual Points: 3.1/6.1

WR James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 7.3/13.3

Actual Points: 15.8/18.8

Texans Pick: Carlos Hyde, Running Back

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 13.7/14.7

Actual Points: 6.7/6.7

This week’s picks:

Nick Foles, QB Jacksonville Jaguars

Jeff Driskel didn’t work out against a terrible defense and now he’s hurt. We’re not picking Jeff Driskel again.

But we are picking Nick Foles again. The Jaguars quarterback can rack up points while leading or trailing, and has a solid receiving corps. Since much of the thinking behind this is matchup based, he’s also facing a horrendous Tampa Bay Bucs defense. Foles should score.

Predicted Points (Standard): 19.6

Rashaad Penny, RB Seattle Seahawks

Bo Scarbrough was a lost fumble short of a pretty terrific day. Game script mostly worked in his favor, but his lack of touchdown hurt. This is a dart throw this week since Rashaad Penny A. in a time share with Chris Carson and B. playing against a relatively strong Vikings run D. But, he’s talented and less than 50% owned and will be a solid play if you’re running back starved. Plus if you pick him up now, his playoff schedule includes two easy matchups in weeks 15 and 16.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 6.1/7.1

Auden Tate, WR Cincinnati Bengals

Render this moot if A.J. Green plays and is a target monster, but Auden Tate has been solid this year especially with Andy Dalton. Dalton is expected to start against the Jets and throw to his big target.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 4.6/8.6

Russell Gage, WR Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones is questionable but will probably play in a short week matchup against the Saints. New Orleans has been stingy in pass defense but can give up points to slot receivers. Russell Gage fills just that role and has gotten intermittent targets. He broke out last week with an 8-catch, 76-yard performance against Tampa Bay. The good news is Atlanta is very likely to trail, giving him a positive game script.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 7.2/13.2

Texans Pick: Texans Defense

The New England Patriots have mostly won games with defense. Tom Brady throws a ton this year, but his efficiency is down, especially the last few weeks. With targets like Jacobi Meyers and rookie N’Keal Harry, Brady’s receiver corps (outside of Julian Edelman) isn’t the same he’s had in years past. I’m not sure the Texans win the game, or even get many sacks or interceptions, but the Patriots have shown they enjoy winning low scoring games.

Projected Points (Standard): 7.0