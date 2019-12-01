A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that South Florida has fired coach Charlie Strong after three seasons in which the Bulls won fewer games each year.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because an official announcement was in the works. USF finished a 4-8 season on Friday with a blowout loss to rival UCF. That left Strong 21-16 overall but 4-14 since starting the 2018 season with seven straight victories.

The former Texas and Louisville coach was hired by USF to replace Willie Taggart after the 2016 season. He led the Bulls to a 10-2 record in that first year behind star quarterback Quinton Flowers. After starting 7-0 in 2018, the Bulls ended the season with six straight losses, and this season has been filled with lopsided losses.

