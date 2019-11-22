HOUSTON – Astros pitcher Lance Mccullers Jr. is back at it again with his good deeds.

This time he granted a re-do photo request from Twitter to Lizzy Ovalle, an Astros fan who lost 100 pounds since she lasted posed in a photo with the Astros star.

@LMcCullers43 Can we redo this photo? I’ve lost over a 100 lbs since then. #please? Maybe this time we can both look at the camera too. 😅 pic.twitter.com/zzUZ02jm3T — Gixxer Lizzy (@lizzy713) November 1, 2019

"Can we redo this photo?" Ovalle tweeted to McCullers after getting a reminder on her social media of a two-year-old photo she took with the pitcher. "I've lost over a 100 lbs since then. #please?"

Ovalle told KPRC that the photo was taken in 2017 at a meet-and-greet event inside an Academy store, right after the team became World Series champions.

"I wasn't expecting him to actually respond," Ovalle said. "Not even 15 minutes after he replied."

"CONGRATS on that!!!! That's amazing. Yes, next time you see me.. let's do it!" McCullers responded.

Ovalle then said she decided to go support McCullers at one of his Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation events.

"He said he was gonna be there but I wasn't sure," Ovalle said.

Ovalle ran into McCuller's as she was leaving the event and got to retake her picture.

Ovalle added that she's a huge Astros fan and that she even used money from her wedding dress savings to buy tickets to Game 7 of the World Series. She is getting married sometime next year.

"I couldn't live with myself if I missed the game," Ovalle said.

McCullers is known for giving back to fans.

During the World Series, the pitcher gifted World Series tickets to two Astros fans. One was dubbed "the nervous fan" for his reaction while attending a game against the Yankees and the other had beer and popcorn thrown at his face while at Yankee Stadium.