2019 World Series schedule: Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals

Getty Images

HOUSTON - After eliminating the New York Yankees with a 6-4 victory Saturday night in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series, the Houston Astros clinched their spot in the 2019 World Series. The ‘Stros will face off against the Washington Nationals, who beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 on Tuesday to claim the National League title.

The Bayou City’s beloved baseball team is now just four wins away from a World Series championship.

Baseball fans, here’s when and how to watch the World Series.

World Series Game 1: WSH at HOU, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

World Series Game 2: WSH at HOU, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 7:07 CT) on FOX

World Series Game 3: HOU at WSH, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m. (CT) on FOX

World Series Game 4: HOU at WSH, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

World Series Game 5 (if necessary): HOU at WSH, Sunday, Oct.27, 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

World Series Game 6 (if necessary): WSH at HOU, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

World Series Game 7 (if necessary): WSH at HOU, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m. (CT) on FOX

*All times are subject to change.



