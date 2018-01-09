2018 Astros Caravan to travel throughout Texas from Wednesday through Friday

HOUSTON - The 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros will visit numerous cities in Texas for the 2018 Astros Caravan.
The caravan week kicks off Wednesday and goes through Friday.
Team players, coaches and announcers will make appearances in cities across the area.
The stops will include a combination of community outreach and public appearances.
The caravan will conclude with the annual FanFest at Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Outside of Houston, the 2018 Caravan includes stops in the following cities:
- Beaumont: Jan. 10
- Austin: Jan. 10
- Corpus Christi: Jan. 11
- San Antonio: Jan. 11
Here is a list of the stops:
Wednesday, Jan.10
Southeast Houston
Astros Players: Brady Rodgers and Forrest Whitley
Astros Radio Broadcaster: Steve Sparks
Chick-fil-A
Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Address: 5104 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena
Details: Come see your Houston Astros at this participating Chick-fil-A! Any fans that show up during the time mentioned above wearing Astros gear will receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Valid for dine-in customers only. Note: This is NOT an autograph session.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Address: 2804 Business Center Drive, Pearland
Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits. Players will only sign the provided commemorative World Series Champion autograph card.
Caravan Jam at Pearland Town Center
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 11200 Broadway St., Pearland
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Pearland where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live DJ music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30 minute appearance at the 2-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.
Austin
Astros Players: J.D. Davis, James Hoyt and Brad Peacock
Astros TV Broadcaster: Todd Kalas
Pluckers Wing Bar
Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Address: 3909 South Lamar, Austin
Details: Join the Astros players and broadcaster at Pluckers where they'll be interacting with fans and playing trivia, prizes will be awarded. Note: This is NOT an autograph session.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing, also featuring the World Series Trophy
Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Address: 5400 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event and are also valid for one World Series Trophy photo opportunity. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.
Caravan Jam at the Long Center, also featuring the World Series Trophy
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Austin where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live DJ music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. Note: The World Series Trophy will arrive with the players during their 30-minute appearance.
Beaumont
Astros Players: Tony Kemp and Tyler White
Astros Broadcaster: Geoff Blum
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
Time: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Address: 7130 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont
Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the provided commemorative World Series Champion autograph card.
Caravan Jam at Rogers Park
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 1455 Dowlen Road, Beaumont
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Beaumont where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.
Thursday, Jan. 11
Central Houston
Astros Players: Alex Bregman, Max Stassi and Tyler White
Astros Broadcaster: Steve Sparks
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
Time: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Address: 2404 Southwest Freeway, Houston
Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the provided commemorative World Series Champion autograph card.
Astroline at Pluckers featuring Alex Bregman
Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 1400 Shepherd Drive, Houston
Details: Join Astros Radio Broadcaster Steve Sparks for the weekly Astroline radio show, hosted by Pluckers. This week's guest will be Alex Bregman.
San Antonio
Astros Players: J.D. Davis, James Hoyt and Brad Peacock
Astros Broadcaster: Todd Kalas
Whataburger
Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Address: 8300 N. IH-35, San Antonio
Details: Come see your Houston Astros at this participating Whataburger! Note: This is NOT an autograph session.
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing, also featuring the World Series Trophy
Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Address: 7523 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio
Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event and are also valid for one World Series Trophy photo opportunity. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.
Note: Brad Peacock will not attend this stop
Caravan Jam at Main Plaza, also featuring the World Series Trophy
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 115 N. Main Ave., San Antonio
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in San Antonio where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. The World Series Trophy will arrive with the players during their 30-minute appearance.
Note: Brad Peacock will not attend this stop.
Corpus Christi
Astros Players: Chris Devenski and Joe Musgrove
Astros Radio Broadcaster: Robert Ford
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
Time: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Address: 5001 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi
Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.
Caravan Jam and Select-A-Seat at Whataburger Field
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 734 East Port Ave., Corpus Christi
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Corpus Christi where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.
Friday, Jan. 12
West Houston
Astros Players: Jake Marisnick and Max Stassi
Broadcaster: Steve Sparks
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Address: 23155 Katy Freeway (I-10 at Grand Parkway), Katy
Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.
Caravan Jam at The Central Green Park at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Katy where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.
North Houston
Astros Players: Carlos Correa, AJ Hinch and Forrest Whitley
Astros TV Broadcaster: Geoff Blum
Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing
Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Address: 1360 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands
Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.
Caravan Jam at the Fountains at Waterway Square
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in The Woodlands where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.
Note: A.J. Hinch will not attend this stop
Southwest Houston
Astros Players: Tony Kemp and Brady Rodgers
Astros Radio Broadcaster: Robert Ford
Chick-fil-A
Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Address: 6124 Highway 6, Missouri City
Details: Come see your Houston Astros at this participating Chick-fil-A! Any fans that show up during the time mentioned above wearing Astros gear will receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Valid for dine-in customers only. Note: This is NOT an autograph session
Caravan Jam at Sugar Land Town Square
Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Address: 2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land
Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Sugar Land where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.
Note: All players and activities are subject to change.
Saturday, Jan. 13
Minute Maid Park
FanFest
Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Join us on Saturday, Jan. 13, as we gear up for the 2018 season and get ready to send our players off to Spring Training. FanFest will be sure to get you excited about Astros baseball! Admission to the Astros FanFest is FREE; however, all fans must have an admission voucher to enter FanFest. Claim your voucher for Astros FanFest now.
