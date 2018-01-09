2018 Astros Caravan to travel throughout Texas from Wednesday through Friday

Houston Astros fans celebrate before the Houston Astros Victory Parade on November 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to win the 2017 World Series.

HOUSTON - The 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros will visit numerous cities in Texas for the 2018 Astros Caravan.

The caravan week kicks off Wednesday and goes through Friday.

Team players, coaches and announcers will make appearances in cities across the area.

The stops will include a combination of community outreach and public appearances.

The caravan will conclude with the annual FanFest at Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Outside of Houston, the 2018 Caravan includes stops in the following cities:

Beaumont: Jan. 10

Austin: Jan. 10

Corpus Christi: Jan. 11

San Antonio: Jan. 11

Check this link for the latest on the caravan.

Here is a list of the stops:

Wednesday, Jan.10

Southeast Houston

Astros Players: Brady Rodgers and Forrest Whitley

Astros Radio Broadcaster: Steve Sparks

Chick-fil-A

Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Address: 5104 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena

Details: Come see your Houston Astros at this participating Chick-fil-A! Any fans that show up during the time mentioned above wearing Astros gear will receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Valid for dine-in customers only. Note: This is NOT an autograph session.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Address: 2804 Business Center Drive, Pearland

Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits. Players will only sign the provided commemorative World Series Champion autograph card.

Caravan Jam at Pearland Town Center

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 11200 Broadway St., Pearland

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Pearland where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live DJ music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30 minute appearance at the 2-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.

Austin

Astros Players: J.D. Davis, James Hoyt and Brad Peacock

Astros TV Broadcaster: Todd Kalas

Pluckers Wing Bar

Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Address: 3909 South Lamar, Austin

Details: Join the Astros players and broadcaster at Pluckers where they'll be interacting with fans and playing trivia, prizes will be awarded. Note: This is NOT an autograph session.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing, also featuring the World Series Trophy

Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Address: 5400 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event and are also valid for one World Series Trophy photo opportunity. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.

Caravan Jam at the Long Center, also featuring the World Series Trophy

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 701 W. Riverside Drive, Austin

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Austin where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live DJ music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. Note: The World Series Trophy will arrive with the players during their 30-minute appearance.

Beaumont

Astros Players: Tony Kemp and Tyler White

Astros Broadcaster: Geoff Blum

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

Time: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: 7130 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont

Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the provided commemorative World Series Champion autograph card.

Caravan Jam at Rogers Park

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 1455 Dowlen Road, Beaumont

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Beaumont where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Central Houston

Astros Players: Alex Bregman, Max Stassi and Tyler White

Astros Broadcaster: Steve Sparks

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

Time: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Address: 2404 Southwest Freeway, Houston

Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the provided commemorative World Series Champion autograph card.

Astroline at Pluckers featuring Alex Bregman

Time: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 1400 Shepherd Drive, Houston

Details: Join Astros Radio Broadcaster Steve Sparks for the weekly Astroline radio show, hosted by Pluckers. This week's guest will be Alex Bregman.

San Antonio

Astros Players: J.D. Davis, James Hoyt and Brad Peacock

Astros Broadcaster: Todd Kalas

Whataburger

Time: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Address: 8300 N. IH-35, San Antonio

Details: Come see your Houston Astros at this participating Whataburger! Note: This is NOT an autograph session.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing, also featuring the World Series Trophy

Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Address: 7523 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio

Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event and are also valid for one World Series Trophy photo opportunity. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.

Note: Brad Peacock will not attend this stop

Caravan Jam at Main Plaza, also featuring the World Series Trophy

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 115 N. Main Ave., San Antonio

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in San Antonio where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games. The World Series Trophy will arrive with the players during their 30-minute appearance.

Note: Brad Peacock will not attend this stop.

Corpus Christi

Astros Players: Chris Devenski and Joe Musgrove

Astros Radio Broadcaster: Robert Ford

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

Time: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Address: 5001 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi

Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.

Caravan Jam and Select-A-Seat at Whataburger Field

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 734 East Port Ave., Corpus Christi

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Corpus Christi where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.

Friday, Jan. 12

West Houston

Astros Players: Jake Marisnick and Max Stassi

Broadcaster: Steve Sparks

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Address: 23155 Katy Freeway (I-10 at Grand Parkway), Katy

Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.

Caravan Jam at The Central Green Park at LaCenterra in Cinco Ranch

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Katy where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.

North Houston

Astros Players: Carlos Correa, AJ Hinch and Forrest Whitley

Astros TV Broadcaster: Geoff Blum

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

Time: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Address: 1360 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands

Details: One-hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed two hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only act as a place holder in line. Players will only sign the commemorative World Champion autograph card provided at each Academy Sports + Outdoors location at the time of signing.

Caravan Jam at the Fountains at Waterway Square

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in The Woodlands where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.

Note: A.J. Hinch will not attend this stop

Southwest Houston

Astros Players: Tony Kemp and Brady Rodgers

Astros Radio Broadcaster: Robert Ford

Chick-fil-A

Time: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Address: 6124 Highway 6, Missouri City

Details: Come see your Houston Astros at this participating Chick-fil-A! Any fans that show up during the time mentioned above wearing Astros gear will receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. Valid for dine-in customers only. Note: This is NOT an autograph session

Caravan Jam at Sugar Land Town Square

Time: 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Address: 2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land

Details: Join us at our Caravan Jams in Sugar Land where fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, inflatables, food trucks, face painters, caricaturists, and more! Players will make a 30-minute appearance at the two-hour Caravan Jam and will participate in a Q&A and take on some of the fans in attendance in some fun interactive games.

Note: All players and activities are subject to change.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Minute Maid Park

FanFest

Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Join us on Saturday, Jan. 13, as we gear up for the 2018 season and get ready to send our players off to Spring Training. FanFest will be sure to get you excited about Astros baseball! Admission to the Astros FanFest is FREE; however, all fans must have an admission voucher to enter FanFest. Claim your voucher for Astros FanFest now.

