2 Texas schools top Forbes' list of College Football's Most Valuable Teams 2019

HOUSTON - Two Texas schools made Forbes' College Football's Most Valuable Teams 2019 list.

Texas A&M Aggies football took the No. 1 spot and Texas Longhorns football followed as No. 2.

The Aggies' three-year average football revenue is $147 million and its three-year average football profit is $94 million. The Longhorns also bring in $147 million in its three-year average football revenue but $92 million in its three-year average football profit.

Aggies football

Most of the Aggies' earning power comes from its alumni contributions tied to athletic construction projects. According to Forbes, the contributions earmarked for football were $46 million in the 2017-2018 school year. The Aggies also rank No. 3 in ticket sales at approximately $41 million.

The athletic department is ranked No. 5 on the Forbes list in total income from licensing and sponsorship deals, which is $19 million.

Longhorns football

Although the Longhorns tied with the Aggies in average football revenue, the Aggies topped the Longhorns by a $2 million difference in profits. The Longhorns have a national fan base, which generates an increased amount of leverage when negotiating corporate partnerships. According to Forbes, the athletic department brings in $43 million per year from royalties and licensing.

Its Longhorn Network deal with ESPN also generates $12 million for the school and its athletic department.

Forbes ranked the schools by average football revenue from the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The data from 2018 won't be available until the end of the year.

