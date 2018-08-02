2 iconic Houston restaurants move into NRG Stadium for 2018 season

Antone's Famous Po' Boys and The Original Ninfa's on Navigation will move into NRG Stadium for the 2018 season.

HOUSTON - Two staples in the Houston restaurant scene will be served at Texans home games this season.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys and The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, which are both owned by Legacy Restaurants, will serve their dishes at all Texans home games and other sporting events during the 2018 season at NRG Stadium.

“We are excited to bring two of Houston’s most recognizable and respected restaurant brands to NRG Stadium for the Texans’ upcoming season,” Legacy Restaurants CEO Jonathan Horowitz said. “We are confident that fans will enjoy Antone’s famous sandwiches and The Original Ninfa’s delicious Tex-Mex classics as they watch the Texans make their way to the playoffs this year. We look forward to creating a lasting partnership with the team and joining them in many of their community service efforts and charitable endeavors.”

PHOTOS: The Original Ninfa's on Navigation and Antone's Famous Po' Boys to be served at Texans games

Antone's will sell four classic sandwiches: Original, Super Original, Turkey & Swiss, and Tuna as well as two varieties of salads at four grab-and-go kiosks in the stadium. There will be two locations on the 100-level concourse and two on the 500-level concourse.

“We think Antone’s sandwiches are the perfect stadium food: Fresh, simple, and easy to take back to your seat and enjoy while watching the game,” Horowitz said.

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation will have two locations on the Club Level, with a menu featuring beef fajita and chicken tacos, beef fajita and chicken salads, chips and queso, and guacamole.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys and The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation will be unveiled along with other changes to the Texans’ gameday experience at the team’s annual “What’s New” event at NRG Stadium on Aug. 15. The Texans’ first preseason home game is Aug. 18 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

