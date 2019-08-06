'You remind me a lot of Jack. My Jack': Texans Bill O'Brien has heartwarming moment with fan

Texans/ Twitter

HOUSTON - Texans head coach Bill O'Brien had a heartwarming moment with one young fan he says reminds him of his son, Jack.

It's the second day the Texans rode children's bikes to training camp, which was a tradition started by the Packers.

O'Brien had a special moment with a young Texans fan named Raymond, who has a disability.

“Hi Raymond, I’m Bill! ... I have a special son named Jack. You remind me a lot of Jack. My Jack.”#TexansCare | #DreamDrive pic.twitter.com/9IFdPAj9kg — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 6, 2019

O'Brien and Raymond rode into the field for training camp on a bike made for the two.

"Hi Raymond, I'm Bill. I have a special son named Jack, You remind me a lot of Jack. My Jack," he said.

O'Brien said his son, Jack, battles a rare neurological disorder called lissencephaly, according to the Houston Chronicle. The condition has caused Jack to suffer from seizures, eyesight problems and cognitive issues, which requires a lot of care from O'Brien and his wife, Colleen.

So when he met Raymond, he felt a special bond between the two.

