LibertyWhiteOut: Texans to honor first responders during home opener on Sunday

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans will honor first responders at the home opener Sunday against the New York Giants.

Kickoff is set for noon and the team is asking fans to wear white.

The first 50,000 fans at the gates will receive GO TEXANS Roll-A-Banners.

First responders from the Pearland Police Department, the Katy Fire Department, the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will participate, and Texas state flag holders and Clay Walker will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The Josh Abbott Band will debut a new version of the song "Deep in the Heart of Texas" and will also provide the halftime entertainment.

The home-field advantage captains will be Chief Walter Braun, Assistant Chief Gary Forward and Officer John Barnes, all of the Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department.

