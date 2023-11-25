Click2Win: Magical Winter Lights Family 4-pack

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Magical Winter Lights will be illuminating Katy Mills from November 17th, 2023, to January 7th, 2024 and we have your chance to experience the magic ✨

Make your holidays merry and BRIGHT 🌟 One lucky winner will receive a VIP ticket package which includes admission for four plus four carnival wristbands and a special gift from the Magical Winter Lights shops!

ABOUT MAGICAL WINTER LIGHTS AT KATY MILLS

This dazzling spectacle features thousands of intricately designed lanterns in various themes, shapes, and sizes. It is a winter wonderland display that is sure to capture the essence of the festive season during these magical dates. Guests can walk through illuminated tunnels, admire towering sculptures, and even take part in interactive exhibits. With music and entertainment throughout the show, the experience is truly memorable for people of all ages.

Sound like a holly jolly time? Enter now below! 🎄

ENTER THE CLICK2WIN SWEEPSTAKES HERE

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

MORE INFORMATION: https://magicalwinterlights.com/