Click2Win: Family Chalet family 4-pack at Wings Over Houston Airshow

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One of the top airshows in the United States, Wings Over Houston, is returning to Ellington Airport Oct. 14-15, and we have your chance to win free tickets! Scroll down to enter now.

One lucky winner will be selected to win a family four-pack to the airshow’s Family Chalet on Sunday, Oct. 15, which includes two adult tickets and two child tickets. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the event with family.

About Wings Over Houston

The premier Houston event is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation, and has supported a variety of local and national charities during its 39-year history.

Entry into the Family Chalet offers a great view up close to the show, shaded tent with tables and chairs, big outdoor patio to enjoy the show, complimentary breakfast, lunch and snacks, and complimentary non-alcoholic beverages (water, sodas, coffee and juice). There will also be face painters, a giant mural for kids to color on and other kid activities only available to Family Chalet guests.

Children ages 5 and under are free to the Family Chalet. Kids ages 6-14 will need a child’s ticket. Anyone age 15 and older will be considered an adult and need an adult ticket.

ENTER HERE: