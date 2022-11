The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Maintaining clear air and water inside your home is more than just a comfort thing. It’s actually vital to one’s health.

Not having clear air or water can lead to issues that include, but are not limited to, the following:

Headaches

Fatigue

Trouble concentrating

Irritation of the nose, throat and lungs

Brittle pipes

Clogs in pipes

A leaky or inefficient plumbing system

Visit this website for more information or how you can make the air and water in your home as clean as possible.