Ruff-in it at NRG: World Series of Dog Shows returns to Houston

Dog lovers in the area have likely been circling July 20-24 on the calendar.

The World Series of Dog Shows is returning to Houston, with the annual event taking place at NRG Center.

The event has been held since 1977.

The show will offer a spectator-focused events, including:

Meet the Breed

Dancing Dogs

Disc Dogs

Barn Hunt

Scent Trials

Confirmation judging for 2,000 entries each day.

On July 22 from 3 to 4 p.m., Houston Life will air the event live.

For more information on the event and how you can get tickets, visit www.Houstondogshows.com.