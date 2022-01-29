Watch2Win: ‘Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs’ VIP Experience

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The exclusive KPRC 2 ‘Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs’ Special airs Saturday, January 29th, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. and we’re giving one lucky winner the chance to win a one-of-a-kind experience at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Did you catch the secret word? Scroll down to enter now!

How do I enter?

Listen for the secret word during the show and scroll down to enter. Submit the correct word by 7:00 P.M. CST on Sunday, January 30th, 2022 for your chance to win.

What could I win?

The winner will receive an all Access Passes to HMNS + an Immersive VR Experience to ‘Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs.’ This means access to ALL of the attractions below:

All Permanent Exhibit Halls: Permanent Exhibitions | Houston Museum Of Natural Science (hmns.org)

Ramses Exhibit + immersive VR Experience: Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs | Houston Museum Of Natural Science (hmns.org)

Body Worlds Exhibit: BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life | Houston Museum Of Natural Science (hmns.org)

Cockrell Butterfly Center: Cockrell Butterfly Center | Houston Museum Of Natural Science (hmns.org)

Wortham Giant Screen Theater: Wortham Giant Screen Theatre | Houston Museum Of Natural Science (hmns.org)

Burke Baker Planetarium: Burke Baker Planetarium | Houston Museum Of Natural Science (hmns.org)

About ‘Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs’

Presented by World Heritage Exhibitions and Cityneon, this world premiere exhibition is now open in its limited run at the Houston Museum of Natural Science through May 23, before embarking on a multi-country, worldwide tour.

The all-new multi-sensory museum experience provides guests with a window into the life and accomplishments of Ramses II, more commonly known as Ramses the Great.

Guests will come face to face with 181 priceless artifacts, including Egyptian treasures and one-of-a-kind relics, many of which represent the exceptional pharaoh himself.

On the immersive journey guests will uncover a stunningly preserved collection of artifacts, including sarcophagi, animal mummies, magnificent jewelry, spectacular royal masks, exquisite amulets and ornate golden treasures of the tomb, showcasing the superb workmanship of Egyptian artists.

