As track and field events continue in Tokyo, we are celebrating the Olympians who have wowed the world at the Games before.

Hometown legend Kerron Clement has done that at three Olympics.

Clement is a Trinidadian-born American whose family moved to La Porte, Texas, when he was a child.

Clement graduated from La Porte High School in 2003 and racked up championships during his college years at the University of Florida.

In 2007, the year before his first Olympics, Clement was ranked No. 1 in the world by Track & Field News.

In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the hurdler and sprinter won gold in the 4x400m, and silver in the 400m hurdles in 2008. After an eighth place finish in the 400m hurdles in the 2012 London Games, Clement rose to the top again in 2016, claiming another gold in his signature hurdles event.

Clement is now an entrepreneur, model and actor, who reminded us recently on Twitter that being great at the Games is even harder when you’re expected to win. His list of Olympic accolades proves he’s speaking from experience and cements his spot as a hometown legend.

