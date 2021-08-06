Hometown Legend: Glenn Eller

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

While gymnastics, swimming, and track and field often are the focus of the Olympic spotlight, Texans show their talent at the Games in a number of sports, including shooting.

One hometown legend in that field is Glenn Eller, who remarkably competed in five Olympic Games.

Eller, a Houston native, began shooting at 8 years old. He attended James E. Taylor High School in Katy, then graduated in 2000, which is the same year he made his Olympic debut.

The Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit competed at the Games in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016. He won gold in double trap at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Eller’s list of accomplishments, which date back more than two decades, can be found on his USA Shooting profile page.