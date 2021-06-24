How this new app can help make water usage as efficient as possible this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Conserving water is crucial in the Houston-Galveston area, as it reduces water bills, prevents harmful runoff and helps prevent subsidence (the sinking of the land surface).

This summer, Houston-area lawns will need some added irrigation to keep them healthy, but how can water be used as efficiently as possible?

As it turns out, a lush, green yard needs less water than you might think.

Using data from local weather stations and rain gauges across the state, including in your own ZIP code, WaterMyYard determines the precise amount of supplemental water that is needed to maintain a healthy lawn.

Recommendations take into consideration the type of irrigation system you have, as well as your lawn size, and it delivers them for free via email or text message.

Many lawn problems are caused or compounded by overwatering or applying water at the wrong time, but WaterMyYard can provide the proper amount and time, which will help to optimize water use and sustain high water quality throughout the Galveston Bay watershed.

Maintained by a team of Texas A&M Agrilife Extension specialists, the WaterMyYard tool is now available in the Houston and Galveston area for free.

Funding for the program is provided through the United States Environmental Protection Agency via a partnership with the Harris Galveston Subsidence District and the Galveston Bay Foundation.

Users can sign up online for the customized watering tips at WaterMyYard.org, or download the app from the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, click or tap here.