Smaller can be better: 5 ideas to make Thanksgiving dinner memorable amid pandemic

Safety precautions and recommendations tied to COVID-19 might be limiting the number of people in households this Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean you have to limit the quality of your traditional holiday meal.

Even if dinner is on a smaller scale, a tasteful, classic Thanksgiving meal can still be just as delicious and memorable.

Here are five ideas to make it happen.

1.) Take advantage of the fact that a large turkey might not be necessary.

One advantage of not being able to have a large gathering at Thanksgiving is that you don’t have to buy a 20-pound turkey. Of course, you can if you want, especially since turkey leftovers can provide meals for days or even weeks, but there are some other options to consider with fewer people.

Among those items are a smaller turkey breast, stuffed pork chops or a rotisserie chicken. Some grocery stores are even offering meal deals -- for example, H-E-B has Holiday Meals for 4 or Holiday Meals for 8. All the work is done for you. (Score!) To learn more about those offerings, click or tap here.

2.) Choose appropriate side dishes.

With fewer people, you can more easily narrow down the side items you need, rather than trying to please a larger group by having a large quantity or variety of sides. Pick out a couple that your smaller crowd will enjoy, whether it’s mashed potatoes, stuffing, fruit salad or something else. When it comes to those holiday meal deals at H-E-B, you can shop for complete meals or just the sides. For more information, click or tap here.

3.) Try different drinks.

Another perk to having a smaller crowd is that you can get creative with trying different drinks instead of going generic to please the masses. Whether it’s a variety of cocktail mixes or wines, or non-alcoholic options, this just might be your chance to try something new. How about a small batch of sangria or a mocktail? The sky is the limit.

4.) Enjoy smaller desserts (which means fewer calories!).

Instead of having to buy full-sized pies, having fewer people will allow you to get away with mini-pies or smaller-sized tarts. Or, if you still want to buy full-size apple or pumpkin pies, you can buy just one or two, instead of the three or four needed to feed a larger gathering. For more information or ideas from H-E-B, click or tap here.

5.) Get creative with table settings.

Just because there are fewer people, that doesn’t mean it’s a reason not to decorate the table nicely.

Whether it’s candles, flowers or a nice tablecloth, make the day and meal special to your liking with these options. You can spend your time dressing up your home instead of running to the grocery store when you choose an option like curbside delivery service. Get more information on H-E-B’s curbside options. It’s convenient, it’s quick and you can minimize your time around other people when you go this route.