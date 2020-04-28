Texas company announces plan to distribute 2,000 masks to Houston residents

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The company Texas Mattress Makers announced Tuesday it will give away 2,000 masks to anyone who would like one, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Thursday, April 30.

The masks will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event will take place at 4619 Navigation Blvd. in Houston.

Texas Mattress Makers said five masks be given away per vehicle in line.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on our lives, the company has modified its mattress factory to produce masks for the Houston community.

So far, Texas Mattress Makers has donated about 17,000 face masks to Houston-area first responders, company officials said.

Wearing a cloth face covering in public is encouraged to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s become more common since the pandemic started, so this is a great way to get a free mask -- so you can protect yourself and others.