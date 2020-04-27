Considering a pet lately? This virtual adoption event is the purrfect way to ‘meet’ some animals

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Living through this current coronavirus pandemic means that for a lot of us, we’re now home more than ever.

Increased home time and family time can be an incredible thing -- but it also might leave you wondering what you can do to make your space as fun as possible. Should you be making from-scratch dinners and enlisting all your family members to help, turning it into a nightly project? Should you be ordering more backyard items from Amazon? Should you get a pet?

If you’ve been considering adding a pet to your household, now is actually the perfect time to do it.

Don’t think that just because we’re all social distancing, that you can’t learn about your options. In fact, Thursday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and in honor of the special occasion, Power Wizard is hosting a Virtual Pet Adoption Event.

What’s that? You might be asking yourself.

In this case, the virtual event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., will entail a one-hour show hosted on either Instagram TV or Zoom. That means you can pull up the link wherever you are and ooh and ahh at all the featured adoptable animals currently in foster care.

If you like one of them enough, perhaps you can take that good boy or good girl home. It all starts with tuning in, and then submitting a request for a meet and greet with the animal of your choice.

The meet and greets will be held by appointment the following weekend, which is May 2 and May 3, at the property of the new Houston Life Saving Center. Social distancing measures will be in place.

The goal is to transition more of these animals from foster care to their “forever” homes.

Event organizers are trying to find creative ways to bring these cuddly friends some visibility, despite this strange time of global pandemic and social distancing.

All of it supports and promotes fostering and the adoption process in the Greater Houston area.

What are you waiting for? You can get your whole family involved from the comfort of your home.