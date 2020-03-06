What to see this spring at Holocaust Museum Houston

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Since reopening its expanded campus last summer, tens of thousands of patrons have visited the new Holocaust Museum Houston (HMH), Lester and Sue Smith, located at 5401 Caroline St., in the heart of Houston’s Museum District.

In becoming one of the top Holocaust museums in the country, the organization has broadened its mission as a super-regional hub for Holocaust education and a national voice for human rights and social justice.

The Houston Holocaust Museum (Copyright 2019 G. LYON PHOTOGRAPHY, Inc.)

During spring break, the museum is offering special programming, including drop-in tours in English and Spanish, daily Holocaust Survivor talks, live music and a free educational workshop.

Museum admission is free for children and students and is free for all on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Check out this link for details.

March 13 marks the world debut of Holocaust Museum Houston’s new exhibition, “The Book Smugglers: Partisans, Poets, and the Race to Save Jewish Treasures from the Nazis,” based on the book of the same name by David E. Fishman.

“Would you risk your life to save a book?” That is the underlying question of this extraordinary exhibition, telling the story of brave ghetto residents in Vilna, Lithuania, who rescued Jewish cultural treasures during WWII.

At HMH, the general admission ticket gets you into four permanent galleries, two changing exhibition galleries, and provides access to the welcome center, research library, café and theater. The entire museum is bilingual with more than 50 screens, mini-theaters and interactive terminals featured throughout.

The welcome center. (Provided by Holocaust Museum Houston)

The permanent Holocaust exhibition gallery includes such rare artifacts as a fishing boat like those used by Danish fishermen to ferry Jewish neighbors to neutral territory under cover of night, as well as a World War II-era railcar like the ones that transported Jews to concentration camps and killing centers.

A Danish rescue boat at the museum. (Copyright 2019 G. LYON PHOTOGRAPHY, Inc.)

A World War II-era railcar. (Copyright 2019 G. LYON PHOTOGRAPHY, Inc.)

The Human Rights Gallery features educational displays of all UN-recognized genocides, as well as tributes to international human rights leaders including Malala Yousafzai and Martin Luther King, Jr. among others. The Museum debuted the nation’s largest collection of artwork by the Holocaust survivor and painter Samuel Bak, with more than 130 works in exhibition rotation.

Inside the museum. (© 2019 AKER IMAGING)

The first of its kind in the United States, the Young Diarists Gallery, includes an interactive media display that brings to life the writings of 12 young diarists, including Anne Frank, who died in genocides around the world.

The Young Diarists Gallery (Aker Imaging 2018)

Admission is free for children and students (which includes college students with valid college ID), and it’s $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, active duty military and AARP members. As a member of the Houston Museum District Association, the Museum waives admission from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each Thursday.

The Museum’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. For more details, visit hmh.org.