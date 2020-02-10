So you think you want to be a real estate agent: 5 things to keep in mind

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Working with houses and real estate sounds fun, doesn’t it? You’re either helping your clients sell a home or buy a new one -- it’s oftentimes a major life event for people. If you’ve ever thought to yourself, “Would I make a good Realtor?,” you’re likely not alone.

But the job isn’t for everyone. We asked Cathy Cole, president and CEO of Heritage Texas Country Properties, for some tips on what it takes to make it as a real estate agent.

Cole has been in the business for 29 years, and offered the following advice, based on her own life and experiences.

1.) You have to be able to multi-task, read people, and do many things well -- possibly all at once.

“I tell my agents, ‘We deserve a Ph.D for what we do,’” Cole said.

Because it’s not just “sell houses.”

As a real estate agent, you’re dealing with people’s money, and a lot of it.

You’re also handling emotions if you’re working with people, for example, who are selling a house that they love.

You might be dealing with clients who are going through financial difficulties or a change in finances.

There can be a lot to juggle.

“But there’s someone for everyone,” said Cole, referring to an agent for each homebuyer or seller. “I just don’t like pushy agents. Pushing people around and being rude doesn’t work for me when it comes to anything. I want smart, savvy agents.”

Keep in mind, clients can be busy. Sometimes, these are people who lead high-profile lives, who have other things going on beyond just their real estate needs.

Completing a sale can take time, patience and expertise. There will be a lot on the table at once.

2.) But it’ll help if you’re these three things ...

Warm, interested and knowledgeable, Cole said.

You won’t know right away what kind of situation or personal circumstances your clients are in. That’s why it will help if you’re warm. And with that warmth will come a genuine interest in your clients’ needs -- and that person will certainly look to you for your knowledge.

Cole spoke of first-time homebuyers, and how much she loves working with them.

“They’re making their first big move,” Cole said. “And they’ve often got all these people in their ears -- family and friends and in-laws. But they’re the ones who know what they want. It takes a different kind of listening (to understand their needs).”

Don’t assume that because these first-timers are new to the process, that they’re scared or naive. Just remain warm, interested and knowledgable.

It can also be a challenge to go from working with buyers to working with sellers.

“You put those different ears on, in a way," Cole said. "We have to listen in a different way and speak to you in a different way. It can be complicated.”

Knowing how to navigate those differences can really pay off once you’ve been in the business long enough.

Again, real estate can be all-encompassing. There’s litigation, but real estate agents aren’t lawyers. There’s finance and money, but Realtors aren’t bankers.

Simply put, “It’s not for the faint of heart. And it’s not easy. You can't screw around with people’s $100,000, $300,000 or $500,000.”

3.) Dive into whatever it is you’re passionate about.

For Cole, this meant farm and ranch.

“Well, we’ll always sell anything,” she said with a laugh, but added how much she likes the environment of selling rural homes.

Currently, her company has a listing for a property that’s almost 400 acres, called Broken Plow. Check it out.

And that’s not even the biggest they’ve sold. About 12 years ago, she was involved in a 500-acre sale.

“It was a massive, fancy schmancy house with a gorgeous 20-acre lake,” Cole raved. “It had big barns, nice pools -- everything you could imagine.”

You can hear in her voice how much she truly enjoys it. She gets animated when discussing a particularly fun property or a client she still looks back on with a smile. You can tell this passion is what fuels her day-to-day operation.

Cole loves working and living in Brenham, which sits between Houston and Austin. Her husband is from the rural town, and they jumped on the chance to come back to Brenham after living overseas and engaging in plenty of travel when they were younger. Plus, Cole said, they preferred raising their children -- who are now in their 40s -- with some separation from city life.

She has no regrets about this life she’s built for herself.

4.) You should be flexible already, or plan on opening up your schedule.

Yes, there will likely be some weekend work involved, but it’s a trade-off: getting to attend your children’s after-school events if you’re a parent, and breaking free from the 9-to-5 mold that so many people find themselves stuck in.

“I was tired of driving back and forth and missing my daughters’ sporting events and such when I had a regular job with regular hours,” Cole said. “This business gives you more flexibility, so you work as hard as you want or need to work.”

As a real estate agent, you’re an independent contractor, so just be aware, it will help if you have strong time-management skills. You’ll need to stay organized and carve out time in order to get everything accomplished.

5.) And you might just need to take a leap.

But you shouldn’t feel like it’s ever too late for you.

Cole had been working in the scholarship division at Texas A&M University, which is about 40 minutes from Brenham, when she finally decided to pursue her dream as an agent.

At the time, she said, she knew a few people in the business, one particular friend who went on to become a mentor.

“Our daughters were friends,” Cole said. “She said, ‘Cathy, you should be doing real estate. You need to be doing real estate.’”

So she did.

Cole took that advice to heart, and ended up approaching a couple who ran a mom-and-pop-type operation selling farm and ranch properties. Back then you needed a sponsor, so Cole talked to them about what the process would entail, and then went on to take a real estate course and obtain her license.

There was no looking back.