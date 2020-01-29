New to Vietnamese food? 5 things to try

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you ever tried Vietnamese food?

And we don’t just mean pho -- the popular Vietnamese soup that typically consists of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat.

Houston restaurant owner Khanh Nguyen said this type of cuisine goes well beyond pho (even though pho is admittedly delicious). Still, there is so much other food to choose from and experience.

So we asked Nguyen: Where should a newcomer start? What should someone try first? She provided the following five recommendation, along with some notes from her restaurant, Bun Bo Hue Tay Do.

Com Tay Do

What is it? Steamed broken rice with a grilled pork chop, fried egg, shredded pork and baked egg. It’s the most popular dish at Nguyen’s restaurant.

Com Tay Do (Provided by Bun Bo Hue Tay Do)

So, what makes it so special?

“We do it fresh whenever the customer orders it,” Nguyen said. “We marinade (the pork) and grill it, which is different than other restaurants.”

Bun Bo Hue

What is it? A spicy, thick noodle soup.

Bun Bo Hue (Provided by Bun Bo Hue Tay Do)

“It’s popular throughout the whole country (of Vietnam),” Nguyen said. “It’s a little spicy. The broth is a beef broth and (the dish is) made with beef and pork. It’s not for everyone, as it has a strong flavor. But if you like spicy, you’re going to love it.”

Steak and eggs

What is it? Yes, you read that correctly -- we’ve all heard of steak and eggs, right?

Except, Nguyen said, the restaurant’s steak and eggs are a bit different to what you might be used to.

Steak and eggs (Provided by Bun Bo Hue Tay Do)

“Here, it comes with butter,” Nguyen said. “It’s steak, egg and butter with a salad on the side, and it comes with fries. But the steak is different than American-style. It comes in a special sauce.”

Bahn Hoi Thit Lui

What is it? Angel hair noodles with grilled in-house skewed pork.

Bahn Hoi Thit Lui (Provided by Bun Bo Hue Tay Do)

Speaking of pork skewers, we asked what parents typically order for their children.

And it’s the skewers, Nguyen said.

“Kids like to have something they can eat with their hands," she said, also mentioning the fried chicken.

Speaking of which ...

Fried chicken

What is it? Well, similar to the steak and eggs, you’re probably familiar with some type of fried chicken.

Fried chicken (Provided by Bun Bo Hue Tay Do)

This Vietnamese version comes with fried rice. The meat is exceptionally crunchy, and it’s served with a special, homemade soy sauce.

At Bun Bo Hue Tay Do, the restaurant is proud of the food.

Nguyen spoke fondly of many dishes beyond these five, and provided pictures for nearly a dozen.

Their sizzling beef, for example, comes with fried rice, as does a similar chicken dish Nguyen mentioned.

When asked more about the fried rice and what makes it stand out, Nguyen said the restaurant serves three varieties: one with tomato and one that’s egg-fried rice.

Sizzling beef with fried rice. (Provided by Bun Bo Hue Tay Do)

So if we’ve made you hungry or you’re thinking about branching out to try some Vietnamese food, now you’ve heard from the experts.

What sounds best to you? Be sure to weigh in using the comments!