Top 5 gift ideas for people who love sleep

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Is there anything better than waking up after a restful night of sleep feeling completely refreshed and rejuvenated? Or getting the chance to bundle up in a cozy blanket to take a break from the constant chaos of our everyday lives?

With the holidays coming up fast, we made a list of our favorite things to help you relax, destress and unwind. This is your chance to find the perfect gift to give your loved one a relaxing 2020.

Fair warning: These five trending gift ideas may make you want to treat yourself, too.

1. An eye mask

This is the perfect gift for those glamorous gals who want to get a little shuteye, from time to time, in style. Plus, eye masks have been proven to help people sleep better since the brain produces melatonin -- the chemical that helps induce sleep -- when it is exposed to darkness.

2. A calming candle

What better way to relax than lighting a candle and taking a couple of deep breaths? Or lighting a candle and taking a soak in a hot bath?

It has been said that certain scents can help reduce stress, so this would be a perfect gift for someone who needs a little help unwinding.

3. A blanket that hugs

A weighted blanket, that is. The unique product is designed to make you feel like you’re being cuddled. It’s a cool gift because a lot of people suffer from anxiety, which makes it very difficult for them to fall asleep.

This blanket is believed to help reduce anxiety by making you feel like you are getting a bear hug, all while keeping you warm throughout the night.

4. An alarm clock you won’t want to snooze through

For morning tea fans, this is a no brainer. The SWAN Vintage Teasmade and Alarm Clock will actually brew a cup of tea before it wakes you up, so you can ease into your morning refreshed and ready for the day. The warm, subtle boost of caffeination could be just what you or your loved one needs to kickstart your day.

5. A comfy PJ set or a onesie

This is going to be a gift for the entire family. Go to sleep comfortably and in style with cute matching PJ sets. Don’t forget your four-legged family members -- they’re out there.

These gifts are just some ideas of how you can give the gift of relaxation this holiday season.

