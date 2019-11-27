Childhood cancer is an epidemic that affects families across the nation, and funds are constantly needed for research.

Here are five key facts you might not have known.

  • Childhood cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children, according to Hyundai Hope on Wheels.
  • Every 36 minutes, a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, impacting 15,000 new lives each year.
  • The average cost of stay in a hospital for a child with cancer is $40,000, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
  • One in every 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer.
  • Each day, 43 children are expected to be diagnosed with cancer. That number per year is 15,780.

Childhood cancer also has a lifelong effect, with 95% of survivors having significant health-related issues by the time they are 45 years old, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Hyundai donates a portion of every vehicle sold to fight cancer, and Hyundai Hope On Wheels has donated $13.2 million to support 52 new doctor-researchers, in an effort to find better treatment options.

Hyundai and its U.S. dealers created the campaign in 1998.

To date, more than $160 million and more than 800 research grants have gone to support research at children’s hospitals across the nation.