The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Childhood cancer is an epidemic that affects families across the nation, and funds are constantly needed for research.

Here are five key facts you might not have known.

Childhood cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death among children, according to Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Every 36 minutes, a child is diagnosed with pediatric cancer, impacting 15,000 new lives each year.

The average cost of stay in a hospital for a child with cancer is $40,000, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

One in every 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer.

Each day, 43 children are expected to be diagnosed with cancer. That number per year is 15,780.

Childhood cancer also has a lifelong effect, with 95% of survivors having significant health-related issues by the time they are 45 years old, according to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Hyundai donates a portion of every vehicle sold to fight cancer, and Hyundai Hope On Wheels has donated $13.2 million to support 52 new doctor-researchers, in an effort to find better treatment options.

Hyundai and its U.S. dealers created the campaign in 1998.

To date, more than $160 million and more than 800 research grants have gone to support research at children’s hospitals across the nation.